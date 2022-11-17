Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.94. 99,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.82.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

