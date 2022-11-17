Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $109.64 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 3.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Markel worth $109,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Markel by 622.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 133.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MKL traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,255.63. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,172.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.30. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Markel

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.