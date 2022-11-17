Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $84,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.73. 343,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

