Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 2,059 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $76,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $429.98. 10,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.71.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.