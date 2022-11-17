Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $4,412,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 25.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 70,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.27. The company had a trading volume of 162,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

