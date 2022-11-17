Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

TROW traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $215.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

