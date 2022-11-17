Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $67,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Starbucks by 5,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 114,561 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 688,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.46. 236,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

