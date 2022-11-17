Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.09. 34,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average is $229.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.