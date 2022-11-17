Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 299,389 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 299,389 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,702. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

