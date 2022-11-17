Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 82.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in American Express by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.54. 107,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,798. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

