Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

