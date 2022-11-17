DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DRD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 84,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,383. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

