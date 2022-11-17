DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the third quarter worth $126,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 7.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 320,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,455,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,020,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUET Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 9,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. DUET Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.