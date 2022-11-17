Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.