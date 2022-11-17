DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

