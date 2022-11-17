DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.22.
Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.