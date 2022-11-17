Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DY opened at $105.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

