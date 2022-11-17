Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

