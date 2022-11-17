Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.71. 207,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

