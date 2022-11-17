Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 332,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 175.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.55. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

