Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,668. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

