eCash (XEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $548.96 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $548.96 million and $5.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,626.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00617386 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00229986 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059313 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,227,879,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
