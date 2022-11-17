Edgecoin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.89 million and $33.06 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

