Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Update

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 484,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWTX stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 132,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,464. The stock has a market cap of $623.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.