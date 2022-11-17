Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 217.89% from the stock’s previous close.

EDIT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Down 10.1 %

EDIT stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 242,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $757.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.