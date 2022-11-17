Edward Miller Sells 2,358 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) General Counsel Edward Miller sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $21,009.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 190,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,936.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Edward Miller sold 553 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $5,176.08.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,610. The company has a market capitalization of $674.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AlloVir by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in AlloVir by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 466,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AlloVir by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

