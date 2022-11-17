EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Price Target to $8.00

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 444.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SPI Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

SPI stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

