EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Price Target to $8.00

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 444.22% from the stock’s previous close.
SPI stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
