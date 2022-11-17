eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

EFTRW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

