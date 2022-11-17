eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get eGain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 1,354.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 42,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.