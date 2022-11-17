Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.