Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELROF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.70) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.40) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of ELROF remained flat at $2.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

