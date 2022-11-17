Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,158.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.89. 172,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,230. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

