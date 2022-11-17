Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,256. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $110.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.