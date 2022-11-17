Emocoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,966.71 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Emocoin has a market cap of $35.68 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emocoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00566026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.01 or 0.29483398 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00169896 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.