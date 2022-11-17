Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

