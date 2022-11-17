Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
