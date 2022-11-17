Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP2.37-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP843.0-852.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.21 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $170.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.