Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 46,510 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching 21.99. 626,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is 21.80. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after buying an additional 107,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,872 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.45.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

