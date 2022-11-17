Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Energizer stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,137,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

