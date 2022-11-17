Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Energizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

