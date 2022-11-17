Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Read More

