Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.96% of Energy Transfer worth $295,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

