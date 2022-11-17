Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Enova International Trading Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 191,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

