Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) EVP Daniel A. Pryor Sells 67,421 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 278,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $155.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

