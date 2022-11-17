Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 186.74% from the company’s previous close.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 29.2 %

ENSC opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ensysce Biosciences by 23.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ensysce Biosciences by 158.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ensysce Biosciences by 41,654.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 233,679 shares during the period.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

