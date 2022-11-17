Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Thursday after Haywood Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 109,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 500,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$120.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

