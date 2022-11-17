Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Allison M. Destefano Buys 2,250 Shares

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,369.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,145. Envela Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 87.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the first quarter worth $388,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 42.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

