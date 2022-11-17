Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 380,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

