EOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128.57 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00005381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $954.86 million and approximately $128.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005862 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005452 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,418,244 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

