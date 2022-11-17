EOS Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005384 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $965.42 million and $129.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010005 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025059 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005887 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005440 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,446,635 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
