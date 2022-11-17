EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,636 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EW traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.83. 14,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,856. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

