EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $90.11. 3,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $110.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.